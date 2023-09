🚨 MUST WATCH: Cancer Genomics Expert Dr. Phillip Buckhaults Testifies to the SC Senate on the DNA Contamination Found in mRNA COVID Vaccines

“The Pfizer vaccine is contaminated with plasmid DNA, it’s not just mRNA…I’m kind of alarmed about the possible consequences of… pic.twitter.com/YTk74Xadkj

— Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 17, 2023