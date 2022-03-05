FLASHBACK: Leaked Tape in 2014 Showed State Department’s Victoria Nuland Saying “F*** the EU” then Plotting Ukraine Coup Using Biden’s Help

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

The more things change, the more they stay the same. In 2014 the State Department’s Victoria Nuland reportedly was caught on tape planning a coup in Ukraine using Biden’s help.

Victoria Nuland is currently serving as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs in the Biden – Obama Administration but she was with the State Department under Obama as well. She was instrumental in the affairs in Ukraine at that time. We’ve written about Nuland in the past, especially when it relates to Ukraine. Recently when Nuland was before the Senate no one asked her about her past actions with the Obama gang.

But back in 2014 Nuland was very busy in Ukraine. She was seen passing out cakes to protesters in Kiev, Ukraine at that time. A few weeks after this the protests in that country got violent and a number of individuals died during these riots.

At this time, Nuland made a call with another American, Jeffrey Pyatt, to discuss the events in Ukraine. She mentioned Jake Sullivan in the call as well as Joe Biden. In their phone conversation, Nuland and Pyatt discussed who should join a unity government. Nuland notified Pyatt that after the review of the three opposition candidates for the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine, the US State Department had selected Arseniy Yatsenyuk.

Joe Biden was involved in their decision. It was a coup. The Americans had picked their candidate.

The video below from that time discusses the call and the actions in Ukraine at that time. See below starting at about the 14:00 minute mark. Gateway Pundit