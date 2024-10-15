A foreign exchange student has now stepped forward and accused Tim Walz of grooming and sexually assaulting him. He claims that if he spoke out, Walz had threatened him with deportation.
It is reported that the Trump campaign has contacted the source regarding accusations against Tim Walz.
The Black Insurrectionist started the first tweet before the past weekend, adding a series of tweets:
It is reported that the Trump campaign has contacted the source regarding accusations against Tim Walz.
The Black Insurrectionist started the first tweet before the past weekend, adding a series of tweets:
Source: https://x.com/docnetyoutube/status/1845476314242748761?s=46
There Are Others
Source: https://x.com/mattwallace888/status/1845364062470713799?s=46
Most Recent Post from one hour ago:
2 thoughts on “Foreign Exchange Student Goes Public: Accuses Tim Walz of Grooming and Sexual Assault, Threatening Deportation”
touchy Tim ..as an assistant coach touchdown Timmy was his nic name .. why do you think he took all those trips to China ? and took some kids that stupid parents allowed him to mentor ..Nice October surprise eh?
Not a bad way to help hand Trump the election (selection).
Pervs, thieves, deceivers, genociders. Which pervert, thief, liar, or murderer will YOU vote for? Which atrocity will you help hold up?
.