Foreign Exchange Student Goes Public: Accuses Tim Walz of Grooming and Sexual Assault, Threatening Deportation

By Dr Margaret Aranda

A foreign exchange student has now stepped forward and accused Tim Walz of grooming and sexually assaulting him. He claims that if he spoke out, Walz had threatened him with deportation.

It is reported that the Trump campaign has contacted the source regarding accusations against Tim Walz.

The Black Insurrectionist started the first tweet before the past weekend, adding a series of tweets:

Source: https://x.com/docnetyoutube/status/1845476314242748761?s=46

There Are Others

Source: https://x.com/mattwallace888/status/1845364062470713799?s=46

Most Recent Post from one hour ago:

Source: https://x.com/docnetyoutube/status/1845791215582687441?s=46