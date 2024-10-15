Remotely controlled and detonated against civilians who didn't comply with forced displacement orders… The Israeli army deploys new, internationally banned weapons to drive Palestinians out of northern Gaza.
— Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) October 14, 2024
One thought on "Remotely controlled and detonated against civilians who didn't comply with forced displacement orders… The Israeli army deploys new, internationally banned weapons to drive Palestinians out of northern Gaza."
Amazing the spectacular advances in weaponry. Robot-killer, here called an “indiscriminate weapon.” It just kills; cares not who’s around.
