Former CDC director warns scientists are likely creating the next pandemic right now and it’s going to be a strain of bird flu designed to attack the human immune system

By LEO HOHMANN

Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield provided a chilling commentary on the latest bird flu outbreak in a recent interview with NewsNation, suggesting that what we are seeing may not be due to a virus found in the natural environment but one augmented by human manipulation in a biolab.

In other words, this could be Covid 2.0, only worse, with a genetically modified pathogen tailored to spread specifically among humans.

Redfield told NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas that he’s worried about bird flu, because “Right now, it takes five amino acid changes for it to be effectively infecting humans. That’s a pretty heavy species barrier – but this virus is already in 26 mammal species, as you most recently saw cattle. But in the laboratory, I could make it highly infectious for humans in just months.”

Redfield continued:

“That’s the real threat. That’s the real biosecurity threat that these university labs are doing bio-experiments that are intentionally modifying viruses – and I think bird flu is going to be the cause of the Great Pandemic – where they’re teaching these viruses to be more infectious for humans.”

To hear Dr. Redfield’s comments watch video below and fast-forward to the 3:30 mark.