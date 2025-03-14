Former Head Of Israeli Military Intelligence Welcomes ‘Chaos’ In Syria

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

The former head of the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate has voiced his support for the “power struggle” in Syria, adding that the “chaos” benefits Israel. “The chaos in Syria is beneficial. Let them fight each other. But Israel should remain silent on this matter and not make any public statements. It should act calmly,” Tamir Hayman said in an interview with the Israeli Army Radio.

Hayman, who now serves as the director of the Institute for National Security Studies, welcomed the conflict between the different factions in Syria, but added that Israel must stay quiet. “We wish victory to all forces, but we must do one thing, do this silently, and not talk about it.”

He said while in the short term there appears to be power struggle in Syria, the new government is trying to extend its control.

“Everyone is fighting each other. An agreement with the Kurds on the first day, a massacre against the Alawites on the second day, and a threat to the Druze on the third day… All this chaos in addition to an Israeli attack on the south… All this chaos is somewhat good for Israel,” he explained.

The former military commander was referencing the violence that began on last Thursday when gunmen allegedly loyal to Assad launched attacks on security forces in the coastal region, home to members of the Alawi community, to which Assad and most of his loyalists belong.

Clashes spiraled into revenge attacks on civilians, leaving hundreds dead and thousands displaced. The killings have stoked an atmosphere of sectarianism and intimidation, and posed a massive challenge for the credibility of Syria’s nascent government.

Civilians belonging to the Alawi community were particularly targeted. Tensions in the area had been high ever since Assad’s ouster, with Alawis saying they have been victims of occasional reprisal attacks.

While the new Syrian administration’s defense ministry said it had completed its operations against “regime remnants”, residents of the coastal cities say violence has not ended, despite being reduced.

Further destabilization and attacks

Meanwhile, Israel carried out an air strike on the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, as its defence minister threatened Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, adding to the chaos in Syria.

Israel’s military said it was targeting what it described as a command center belonging to Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which it said was used to direct “terrorist activities” against Israel.

Major General (Ret.) Tamir Hayman, Wiki Commons

Middle East Eye could not independently verify the claim. The strike took place in a residential area at the edge of Damascus, Syrian state media reported. The target of the strike was a Palestinian person, two Syrian security sources told Reuters. It was not immediately clear if anyone was wounded in the attack.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Israeli forces advanced into the countryside in Syria’s al-Quneitra region with tanks and military vehicles, detonating former military sites, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Last month, Israel carried out a series of air strikes on what it said were military bases in Syria, following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech demanding a “complete demilitarisation” of Syria’s south. At least two were killed in the attacks.

During the speech, Netanyahu made specific reference to Syria’s Druze community, who live predominantly in the Sweida region. “We will not tolerate any threat to the Druze community in southern Syria,” he said.

On Thursday, Israel’s foreign ministry confirmed it had sent humanitarian aid to Druze communities in Syria over the past few weeks. Analysts have suggested that Israel’s overtures to the Druze community are part of attempts to divide Syria.

Israel has carried out heavy air strikes against Syrian military infrastructure since December, leaving the new administration – already battered from 14 years of civil war – with little capacity to respond militarily.