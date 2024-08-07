Former Israeli PM Threatens U.S. Will Get ‘A Re-Run Of 9-11’ If It Doesn’t Fight Israel’s Wars

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The US will “get a re-run of 9-11” if it doesn’t fight Israel’s wars with Iran and its allies, according to former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Bennett wrote Tuesday on Twitter:

Iran is RIGHT NOW trying to kill US officials on American soil.

Let that sink in.

The only way to stop this Iranian Octopus of terror is to cut its head off. Collapse this terrible regime, just like former USSR.

**

Details:

Earlier today the DOJ announced that the FBI arrested Asif Raza Merchant, 46, with murder-for-hire with the goal of assassinating an American politician or official on U.S. soil.

He was being directed by Iran.

Here’s the link:

https://justice.gov/opa/pr/pakistani…

**

Iran’s regime is the biggest source of global terror.

You can’t forever defend yourself merely by fighting its proxies and trying to thwart all its attacks.

Inevitability you’ll miss some attacks, and you’ll get a re-run of 9-11.