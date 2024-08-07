Former Israeli PM Threatens U.S. Will Get ‘A Re-Run Of 9-11’ If It Doesn’t Fight Israel’s Wars

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation
The US will “get a re-run of 9-11” if it doesn’t fight Israel’s wars with Iran and its allies, according to former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
Bennett wrote Tuesday on Twitter:
Iran is RIGHT NOW trying to kill US officials on American soil.
Let that sink in.
The only way to stop this Iranian Octopus of terror is to cut its head off. Collapse this terrible regime, just like former USSR.
**
Details:
Earlier today the DOJ announced that the FBI arrested Asif Raza Merchant, 46, with murder-for-hire with the goal of assassinating an American politician or official on U.S. soil.
He was being directed by Iran.
Here’s the link:
https://justice.gov/opa/pr/pakistani…
**
Iran’s regime is the biggest source of global terror.
You can’t forever defend yourself merely by fighting its proxies and trying to thwart all its attacks.
Inevitability you’ll miss some attacks, and you’ll get a re-run of 9-11.
It’s like you can’t fight individual mosquitoes; you must dry up the swamp.
The only way forward is to use massive economic, diplomatic and other action to accelerate the collapse of this terrible regime.
Just like the Soviet empire collapsed in 89’, the Islamic republic of Iran will collapse, freeing its own people from the yoke of oppression, and freeing the world from this empire of terror.
In December, Bennett wrote a column in the Wall Street Journal demanding America fight Israel’s war and “bring down” the Iranian “regime.”
Bennett also gave an unhinged interview to Fox News on Tuesday demanding regime change in Iran and calling for mass death (for which he received zero pushback from Bret Baier).
A new poll released Tuesday found the majority of Americans oppose sending US forces to defend Israel from Iran. Nonetheless, the US is amassing aircraft carriers, fighter jets, attack planes, Navy destroyers and cruisers, and 4,500 Marines and sailors in the eastern Mediterranean Sea to defend Israel from Iran’s retaliatory strikes.