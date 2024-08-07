They are trying to say the ban will be temporary, just like the “two weeks to stop the spread” for COVID-19.
Problem. Reaction. Solution.
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, has promised to hunt down online users deemed a security threat.
“To anyone involved directly or online – you will be dealt with within a week.”
The media in the UK is openly discussing the idea of banning social media as a solution in the name of national security.
Sounds like V for Vendetta?
pic.twitter.com/B7E37JjEL7
— Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) August 7, 2024