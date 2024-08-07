The media in the UK is openly discussing the idea of banning social media as a solution in the name of national security.

By Shadow of Ezra

They are trying to say the ban will be temporary, just like the “two weeks to stop the spread” for COVID-19.

Problem. Reaction. Solution.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, has promised to hunt down online users deemed a security threat.

“To anyone involved directly or online – you will be dealt with within a week.”

