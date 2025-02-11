French Far-Left Leader Mélenchon Openly Calls For Great Replacement In Shock Speech

In two speeches given less than 24 hours apart in the French city of Toulouse, Jean-Luc Mélenchon delivered some of the most shocking yet brutally honest words from a European politician, openly calling for the older French to be replaced by a “Creole” generation of mixed races and cultures.

The leader of France’s far-left LFI is calling outright for replacement of White French people, conjuring up the Great Replacement term that has been demonized as a conspiracy theory by the left for years.

“In our country, one person in four has a foreign grandparent. 40% of the population speaks at least two languages. We are destined to be a Creole nation and so much the better! May the young generation be the great replacement for the old generation,” said Mélenchon.

According to the dictionary, Creole is defined as a “a person of mixed European and black descent, especially in the Caribbean.”

He also goes on to make a number of further statements, saying the new immigrants need “to heal France from the wounds of racism.” According to Euronews, France is among the five European countries with the least discrimination. Furthermore, he makes inflammatory statements, calling for “torch-bearers” to bring about change, which has revolutionary undertones, although he stops short of any calls for direct violence.

In a column for Le Journal du Dimanche, Arnaud Benedetti writes that Mélenchon “has probably never been so explicit in his words and his vision, even though he never really tried to mask it. But this time, the objective is revealed without obscurantism, with the clarity of an arrow. He points to his horizon and aims at his enemy. His horizon? Creolization, a euphemism in place of the ‘great replacement.”

“His enemy? Tradition, the past, the France of yesterday and still today, which he denounces as an old rag to be thrown away because it no longer exists,” he continued.

In another speech last week, Mélenchon reiterated his point: “Yes, Mr. Zemmour, there is a great replacement,” exclaimed the leader of La France Insoumise last Friday, in front of an enthusiastic audience. Mélenchon said this “great replacement” “that “of a generation that comes after the other and that will never resemble the previous one.” He emphasized “the importance of this creolization that creates something new.”

Mélenchon also defended the settlement of foreigners into the French countryside, and it all appears to be part of a strategy by him to fuel his political support, both from France’s growing immigrant population but also Whites who believe the old White France is a tired and racist cliché voting for National Rally, and one that must give way to a new people.

“And yet, even isolated, Jean-Luc Mélenchon continues his strategy of radicalization, notably by going even further on immigration,” writes Benedetti

Appearing on the Europe 1 television network, Frank Allisio, the National Rally (RN) MP for Bouches-du-Rhône, said Mélenchon’s intervention is “both a provocation, a way of speaking again and again to his voters, but also a basis of doctrine, a basis of conviction for Jean-Luc Mélenchon.” Allisio said he believes that Jean-Luc Mélenchon not only backs the thesis of the great replacement, “but in addition, he wants to achieve it.”

