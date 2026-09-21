From Aid to Dependency: Israeli Agent Reveals the Real Goal of ‘Merging’ U.S. and Israeli Militaries

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Foundation for Defense of Democracies CEO Mark Dubowitz, in an article for Miriam Adelson’s outlet Israel Hayom, quietly revealed the real goal behind the Israel Lobby’s push to “merge” the US and Israel’s militaries.

From Mark Dubowitz’s Sept 6th article, “Israel must prepare for the possibility of financial warfare”:

[Israel] should deepen its relationships with US governors and financial institutions, whose decisions could prove critical if the climate in Washington changes. At the same time, Jerusalem must diversify its risks and expand its ties with additional markets. Most importantly, Israel and the United States should deepen their military, technological, intelligence and economic integration to such an extent that inflicting financial harm on Israel would also carry a significant cost for Washington.

In other words, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to have the US-Israel “special relationship” shift “from aid to partnership” is actually about making our relationship shift “from aid to dependency.”

The goal, explicitly, is to weaken the American military by making us dependent on Israel — and this is all to be done at US taxpayers’ expense.

In July, the U.S. House passed the NDAA with Section 219 included to advance these very goals.