From Monopolist to ‘Philanthropist’: Bill Gates’ Meeting With Fauci and His Sadistic Investments in Public Health





Red Voice Media Published October 19, 2022

Bill Gates to Tony Fauci in 2000: “Why don’t we really get to know each other well? We could be partners.”

Dr. Robert Malone: “What he’s done is taken his toolkit that he’s developed in the pressure cooker of competition in the IT sector and turned those same practices towards public health and functionally has monopolized public health through his ‘philanthropic’ giving that isn’t really philanthropy. It’s more of a screen behind which he has made other strategic investments that have produced a massive financial return.”

Entire Documentary: https://therealanthonyfaucimovie.com