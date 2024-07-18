Germany Plans To Slash Ukraine Spending in Half

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Germany is planning to cut its spending on military aid for Ukraine in half next year and is telling Kyiv to look elsewhere for more funding.

According to Germany’s draft budget for 2025, Berlin will bring its spending on Ukraine to 4 billion euros ($4.35 billion), down from 8 billion euros ($8.7 billion).

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was initially reluctant to arm Ukraine and initially resisted sending heavy weapons such as tanks, citing the risk of World War III. But he eventually agreed, and Germany has become the top supplier of weapons to Ukraine in Europe.

The draft budget still needs to be finalized and could face some resistance in parliament. However, Scholz’s government officials appear set on making the cuts to cover other spending. Another issue is that Germany’s military has depleted much of its stockpiles by arming Ukraine.

According to POLITICO, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said after the cabinet meeting that approved the draft budget that Ukraine would have to rely more on funds from other “European sources,” including a $50 billion that may be provided using frozen Russian assets.

Group of Seven leaders agreed to give Ukraine a loan of $50 billion that would be paid back with profits made from Russia’s frozen Central Bank assets, but the plan hasn’t yet been finalized. The step will mark a significant escalation of the economic campaign against Moscow.