Death Toll for Palestinian Journalists Hits 160 in Gaza

By Kyle Anzalone – Libertarian Institute

The death count for Palestinian journalists in Gaza has hit 160 as Israeli forces continue to target civilians throughout the Strip. The mass killing of reporters has shrouded the true devastation caused by the Israeli bombing campaign.

The Gaza media office reported that Palestinian journalist Mohammed Abdullah Mashmash was killed on Tuesday, the 160th reporter killed since October 7. He was the program director for a local radio station.

Mashmash was killed along with four other people at a UN-run school in the Nuseirat refugee camp. Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud reported, “The Israeli attack on al-Razi middle school in the heart of the camp – such a busy area – happened during a rush hour when the streets around the overcrowded school were full of people.”

The al-Razi school was the sixth UN-run school bombed by Israel in the past ten days. Gazan students have not attended classes since the Israeli onslaught started over nine months ago. Many of the UN-run schools in Gaza have been operating as shelters for the 2 million internally displaced Palestinians.

A UN official estimated that more than one million civilians were now crammed into overcrowded schools across the Strip. Israel has destroyed most of the structures in Gaza, leaving many Palestinians homeless and displaced multiple times.

The mass killing of Palestinian journalists has resulted in a de facto media blackout in Gaza. Many of the videos that have surfaced throughout the Israeli military operations have revealed massive war crimes and painted Tel Aviv in a negative light.