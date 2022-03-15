Globalists Aim to Take Over Health Systems Worldwide

Dr. Joseph Mercola

The globalist cabal is planning to monopolize health systems worldwide, and that plan is already underway. In June 2021, Dr. Julie Gerberding wrote a Time article1 laying out the framework for an international pandemic-surveillance network, which would include threat prediction and preemption as well.

Gerberding served as director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 2002 until 2009.2 After leaving the CDC, she became the executive vice president of vaccines and then switched, years later, to strategic communications at Merck. This is particularly egregious as she was head of government’s regulatory agency for vaccines and immediately took a job with one of the largest vaccine manufacturers in the world. Unethical in spades, but perfectly legal.

Gerberding’s next spin through the revolving door was being named CEO of the Foundation of the National Institutes of Health (FNIH), March 1, 2022.3 Yesterday, I discussed the massive conflicts of interest at the FNIH, as its board is loaded with Big Pharma executives and even a representative of BlackRock, one of the top three largest investment firms in the world.

While Gerberding did not name the World Health Organization in her article, we now know that’s the organization designated as the top-down ruler of all things related to pandemics. However, some of the statements that have been made suggest that, in time, the WHO may also seize power over health systems more broadly.

The Globalists’ Next Move

In a February 18, 2022, article, Dr. Peter Breggin, author of “COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey,”4 warned that the next move in the globalists’ war on humanity is to seize control over the health care systems of the entire world:5

“We have discovered the next move of the global predators — already in progress — in their escalating assaults against individual and political freedom. The next big assault on human freedom involves a legalized takeover of national healthcare systems by the World Health Organization (WHO).

This stealth attack — with its initial plans already backed by many nations — will begin full implementation in 2024 if it is not quickly recognized and fought! … The Chinese Communist influence over WHO has been solid for more than a decade, and the party was able to install Tedros without any competition.

He became the first and only Director-General who is not a physician and instead is a communist politician. Now the Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus — known simply as Tedros — has unveiled plans to take charge of all global health.

While addressing the WHO Executive Committee on January 24, 2022, Director-General Tedros spelled out his global health plan, including his final priority for his enormous scheme: ‘The fifth priority is to urgently strengthen WHO as the leading and directing authority on global health, at the center of the global health architecture.’

Tedros’s closing words to his report to the executive committee are chilling in their grandiosity and echo Marxist exhortations to cheering mobs by a Stalin, Mao, or Xi Jinping: ‘We are one world, we have one health, we are one WHO.’ Tedros seeks to become super-Fauci for the world, and, like Fauci, he will do it on behalf of the global predators.”

The Rise of Health Fascism

As explained by Breggin, the global health care takeover really began with Gates’ Decade of Vaccines, announced in 2010 at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) annual meeting in Davos. At that time, Gates installed Fauci on his vaccine advisory board, thereby guaranteeing his plans would receive support from the NIAID. Breggin continues:6

“A theme for the Decade of Vaccines was ‘Public-Private Partnerships Drive Progress in Vaccine Development, Delivery’ — essentially the precursor to the Great Reset establishing a world governance of public and private health united in the spirit of fascism.

By 2012, Gates achieved official UN approval for his scheme, establishing a broad network of global predators aimed at exploiting and dominating humanity through public health.

Communist China would play a prominent role through its control over the UN and WHO and through its close relationships with global predators like Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, Mike Bloomberg, Big Tech executives, and many other billionaires and world leaders.

A decade and more later, during COVID-19, WHO has proven its usefulness to the predators in orchestrating science, medicine, and public health in the suppression of human freedom and the generation of wealth and power for the globalists.”

Under the guise of a global pandemic, the WHO, the WEF and all of its installed leaders in government and private business, were able to roll out a plan that has been decades in the making. The pandemic was a perfect cover. In the name of keeping everyone “safe” from infection, the globalists have justified unprecedented attacks on democracy, civil liberties and personal freedoms, including the right to choose your own medical treatment.

Now, the WHO is gearing up to make its pandemic leadership permanent, and to extend it into the health care systems of every nation. “The idea is ‘the principle of health for all’ — universal health care organized by WHO as part of the Great Reset,” Breggin explains.

The International Pandemic Treaty

May 24, 2021, the European Council announced it supported the establishment of an international Pandemic Treaty, under which the WHO would have the power to replace the constitutions of individual nations with its own constitution under the banner of “pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”7

March 3, 2022, the Council authorized the opening of negotiations for an international agreement. The infographic below, sourced from the European Council’s website,8 summarizes the process.

The WHO’s World Health Assembly has also established an intergovernmental negotiating body (INB) for this purpose.9 March 1, 2022, the INB held its first meeting to draft and negotiate an international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response under the authority of the WHO.10

If this treaty goes through, the WHO would have the power to, for example, call for mandatory vaccinations and health passports, and its decision would supersede national and state laws.

But considering the WHO changed its definition of “pandemic” to “a worldwide epidemic of a disease,”11 without the original specificity of severe illness that causes high morbidity,12,13 just about anything could be made to fit the pandemic criterion, including obesity, which was designated as a disease in 201314 and occurs globally. Tedros has also gone on record stating that his “central priority” as director-general of the WHO is to push the world toward universal health coverage.15

“The world has already seen how any pandemic emergency, real or concocted, now or in the future, could then justify WHO taking over the entirety of government operations of sovereign nations, robbing all individuals of their freedoms, and fully crushing the democratic republics of the world,” Breggin warns.16

“The spirit of Communism can be felt throughout the document. We are told that the ‘purpose’ of the new strategy will be ‘guided by a spirit of solidarity, anchored in the principles of fairness, inclusion, and transparency.’ Notice, as in all pronouncements by global predators; there is no mention of individual rights, political liberty, or national sovereignty.

The great engine of human progress, human freedom, will be replaced by the great destroyer of humanity, collectivism, under the rule of the elite. Tucked into the report were the real goals … Here are three main purposes or goals of the proposed treaty:

1.response to any future pandemics, in particular by ensuring universal and equitable access to medical solutions, such as vaccines, medicines, and diagnostics 2.a stronger international health framework with the WHO as the coordinating authority on global health matters 3.the ‘One Health’ approach, connecting the health of humans, animals, and our planet

The report adds, ‘More specifically, such an instrument can enhance international cooperation in a number of priority areas, such as surveillance, alerts, and response, but also in general trust in the international health system.’ Clearly, they were building support for Tedros’s January 24, 2022 announcement that WHO would take over the international health care system.”

WHO Moves Ahead With Global Vaccine Passport Program

While countries around the world are now scrubbing their COVID measures, and many have announced they won’t be pursuing vaccine passports after all, the vaccine passport program is still alive and well — under the direction of the WHO. As reported by Off-Guardian, March 1, 2022:17

“This week, while the eyes of the world are fixed on Ukraine and the next wave of propaganda, the World Health Organization is launching an initiative to create a ‘trust network’ on vaccination and international travel.

According to a report in Politico published last week, ‘WHO making moves on international vaccine ‘passport.’

The article quotes Brian Anderson, co-founder of the Vaccination Credential Initiative, which describes itself as ‘a voluntary coalition of public and private organizations committed to empowering individuals with access to verifiable clinical information including a trustworthy and verifiable copy of their vaccination records in digital or paper form using open, interoperable standards.’

They are, to take the PR agency sheen off this phrase, a corporate/government joint project researching and promoting digital medical identification papers. In short, vaccine passports.”

Members of the VCI, which was founded in January 2021, include Google, Amazon, insurance companies, hospitals, biosecurity firms and most of the major universities in the U.S. Its steering committee consists of representatives from Apple, Microsoft, the Mayo Clinic and the MITRE Corporation, a government-funded research organization.

As noted by Off-Guardian, the International Pandemic Treaty will undoubtedly include provisions on international vaccine certification. And why wouldn’t it, seeing how a WHO-backed global health passport is already underway? While Off-Guardian predicted VCI’s SMART Health Cards system might be chosen, the WHO has now signed a deal with a Deutsche Telekom subsidiary called T-Systems to build the first global digital vaccine passport.18 As reported by the Western Standard:19

“The WHO fully intends to provide support to its 194 member states to facilitate the implementation of the digital verification technology for countries’ national and regional verification of vaccine status.

‘COVID-19 affects everyone. Countries will therefore only emerge from the pandemic together. Vaccination certificates that are tamper-proof and digitally verifiable build trust. WHO is therefore supporting member states in building national and regional trust networks and verification technology.

The WHO’s gateway service also serves as a bridge between regional systems. It can also be used as part of future vaccination campaigns and home-based records,’ said Garrett Mehl, unit head of the WHO’s Department of Digital Health and Innovation, on Deutsche Telekom’s website.”

SMART Health Cards and Digital Identity Are Tools of Tyranny

Already, the SMART Health Cards system is used by more than a dozen countries,20 25 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and D.C.21 The Australian Parliament is also paving the way to tyranny with its “Trusted Digital Identity Bill 2021,”22 and the U.S. Congress has its “Improving Digital Identity Act of 2021.”23

All of these have one thing in common: the end goal, which is to expand them into a souped-up, global social credit system — one in which everything you do and say is monitored, recorded and assessed for threat value, and if you misbehave or engage in wrong-think, they have 101 ways to punish you and force you into compliance, from restricting your ability to travel to seizing your bank accounts.

Don’t think for one second that government won’t have access to or use your data against you for political purposes. As explained by Off-Guardian:24

“SMART Health Cards are run by VCI, which was created by the MITRE Corporation, which is funded by the United States government. If you give SMART access to your medical records, you’d better believe the U.S. government and its agencies will get their hands on them.

They might not have their own database, but they would have access to MITRE’s database when and if they needed or wanted it. And so would Apple, Amazon, Google and Microsoft. That’s how private-public partnerships work. Symbiosis.

Corporate giants serve as fronts for government programs and, in return, they get a big cut of the profits, bailouts if they’re needed, and regulatory ‘reforms’ that cripple their smaller competitors …

This allows the federal government ‘truthfully’ claim to not be implementing a federal passport system, or keeping a vaccination database, all the while they are sub-contracting tech giants to do it for them. This system of backdoor government surveillance via corporate veneer is already spreading across the U.S., and it looks like it will play some part in any future ‘pandemic treaty’ too.”

Surgeon General Demands Hit List From Big Tech

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy also appears to be building a narrative to justify an international health authority. March 3, 2022, Murthy formally requested that all major tech platforms submit data on the scale of COVID-19 misinformation. This includes social networks, search engines, crowdsource platforms, e-commerce platforms and instant messaging systems. Thankfully, his request is not legally enforceable. As reported by The New York Times:25

“A request for information from the surgeon general’s office demanded that tech platforms send data and analysis on the prevalence of COVID-19 misinformation on their sites, starting with common examples of vaccine misinformation documented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.26

The notice asks the companies to submit ‘exactly how many users saw or may have been exposed to instances of Covid-19 misinformation,’ as well as aggregate data on demographics that may have been disproportionately exposed to or affected by the misinformation.

The surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy, also demanded information from the platforms about the major sources of Covid-19 misinformation, including those that engaged in the sale of unproven Covid-19 products, services and treatments … The request for information is part of President Biden’s COVID National Preparedness Plan27,28 …

In addition to demanding misinformation data from the tech platforms, the surgeon general called on health care providers and the public to submit information about how COVID-19 misinformation has negatively influenced patients and communities.”

As noted by Dr. Meryl Nass,29 “This is truly frightening. Misinformation (to be controlled via tech companies) is being treated as a crime, though never defined.” Nass also highlights a new bill,30 introduced by two Democrat senators March 2, 2022, that would give tech companies “cover to censor and turn over private data to government.” “In other words, Congress may ‘legalize’ censorship and criminalize First Amendment rights to freedom of speech,” Nass says.

CDC Has Created Loads of Misinformation

The irony here is that the most of the CDC’s answers to “COVID myths”31 are themselves misinformation. For example, the CDC claims it’s a myth that natural immunity is better than the immunity you get from the COVID shot.

Yet you’d be hard-pressed to find scientific backing for that statement. They basically just made that up. It’s a long-standing scientific fact that natural immunity is more robust and longer lasting than vaccine-induced immunity.

Before the pandemic, a ‘vaccine’ was ‘a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease.’ In 2021, the CDC changed that definition to ‘a preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases,’ effectively removing the need for a vaccine to produce immunity — the key thing a vaccine is supposed to do.

The CDC also claims it’s a myth that mRNA shots are not vaccines. They say mRNA injections are vaccines because they trigger an immune response. What they don’t admit is that they changed the definition of “vaccine” in the middle of the pandemic.32

Before the pandemic, a “vaccine” was “a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease.” In the latter half of 2021, as the mRNA shots were nearing distribution, the CDC changed that definition to “a preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases,” effectively removing the need for a vaccine to produce immunity — the key thing a vaccine is supposed to do.

Incidentally, the CDC’s answer to this “myth” basically refutes its answer to the “myth” that vaccine immunity is better than natural immunity, since the COVID shots don’t provide immunity at all. They only stimulate an immune response, which by the way, can be either beneficial or detrimental, depending on how your immune system is stimulated.

The CDC also still insists that the COVID jabs cannot change or interact with your DNA in any way, yet published research shows otherwise. Swedish research actually shows the Pfizer shot’s mRNA incorporates into human DNA in as little as six hours.33

Murthy’s unconstitutional request for data from tech companies on users who share information that violates the CDC narrative seems to be an effort to continue building justification for an international health authority with power to dictate truth around the world.

If there’s only one narrative, across every country, disseminated from a single entity, then the truth will be whatever they say it is. Eventually, research won’t even be published unless it conforms to the chosen narrative.

The WHO Is Totally Corrupt

Video may not work on all browsers

There are many reasons to reject the WHO as the sole arbiter of health facts. It’s corrupt to the core, and has been for years.34

In the aftermath of the swine flu pandemic of 2009, the vaccine for which left many thousands injured, the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) concluded that “the handling of the pandemic by the WHO, EU health agencies and national governments led to a ‘waste of large sums of public money, and unjustified scares and fears about the health risks faced by the European public.'”35

Specifically, PACE concluded there was “overwhelming evidence that the seriousness of the pandemic was vastly overrated by WHO,” and that the drug industry had influenced the organization’s decision-making.

A joint investigation by the British Medical Journal and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism (BIJ) also uncovered serious conflicts of interest between the WHO — which promoted the global vaccination agenda — and the drug companies that created those vaccines.36

The WHO has also been accused of massive money mismanagement, spending more on travel expenses each year — some $200 million in 2017 — than it does on some of the biggest public health problems, including AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria combined.37

By now, most people also know that the WHO has been bought and paid for by Bill Gates. He contributes more to the WHO’s $4.84 billion biennial budget than every member-state government. The U.S. has historically been the top funder, but the combined contributions from the Gates Foundation and GAVI made Gates the unofficial top sponsor of the WHO as of 2018.

In the documentary “TrustWHO”38 (above), Lilian Franck reveals this and other clandestine influences that control the WHO, to the peril of public health. For example, we’ve seen that the WHO has strong allegiance to China, and shares China’s ruthless suppression of counternarratives.

The WHO’s investigation into COVID-19’s origin was a fake from start to finish, and even before the COVID pandemic, the WHO had been in discussions with Facebook to “ensure people can access authoritative information on vaccines and reduce the spread of inaccuracies.” Given the strong and ongoing evidence that WHO is heavily conflicted and controlled by industry, its usefulness as a guardian of public health needs to be seriously reevaluated.

The Plan for a Never-Ending Pandemic

While the White House has issued a plan to transition out of the pandemic,39,40 it seems more like a plan for a never-ending pandemic. As reported by STAT News:41

“The report plots a course to what its authors call the ‘next normal’ — living with the SARS-CoV-2 virus as a continuing threat that needs to be managed. Doing so will require improvements on a number of fronts, from better surveillance for COVID and other pathogens to keeping tabs on how taxed hospitals are; and from efforts to address the air quality in buildings to continued investment in antiviral drugs and better vaccines.

The authors also call for offering people sick with respiratory symptoms easy access to testing and, if they are positive for COVID or influenza, a quick prescription for the relevant antiviral drug …

The report suggests the U.S. response to Covid-19 should transition from one directed solely at this single disease to one where prevention, mitigation, and treatment efforts are focused on COVID as one of a number of respiratory viruses, including influenza.”

Part of the plan is to create a new post: deputy Assistant to the president for biosecurity within the National Security Council.42 The deputy assistant for biosecurity would be responsible for “monitoring, addressing, and coordinating responses to and communications about any biosecurity and pandemic threats.”

Importantly, this post would also be responsible for coordinating “efforts to counter foreign and domestic sources of anti-science misinformation on vaccines and drugs.” The COVID Roadmap also details strategies to improve documentation, monitoring and accountability for communication goals.

This includes monitoring “health iniquities” to “increase public accountability and support values that promote social well-being and health equity in infectious diseases.” It sounds to me like a plan to promote propaganda that shames people who don’t want to sacrifice their own health for “the greater good.”

It also includes the establishment of “standards for streamlined clearance of health messages without political interference.” Will the WHO be responsible for such standards? Probably.

The roadmap also specifies that tech platforms and legacy media are to be urged to “design mechanisms to detect, deflect and deny the posting of harmful and false advice that hurts public health.” In other words, across the board censorship. If the WHO is given complete authority over health, censorship will be a given and science as we know it will basically cease to exist.

Sources and References

