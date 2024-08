Governor Tim Walz redefined “sexual orientation” to include pedophiles. Walz did so by signing law that removed @HarryNiska ’s amendment to excluded “physical or sexual attachment to children by an adult” from the state human rights law. Here is Rep. Niska’s floor speech:

