Oklahoma educators push back on state rule forcing Bible into lesson plans

Walters’ policy and remarks not only reignited the conversation about keeping state and church affairs separate. They also drew criticism from civil rights groups and Democratic lawmakers who argued that the order violated federal rights to freely exercise one’s religious faith as well as a constitutional prohibition against the establishment of a state religion.

Nonetheless, on 24 July, Walters released guidelines for his new orders, in which he stated – among other directives – that a physical copy of the Bible should be in every classroom, along with copies of the US constitution, the Declaration of Independence and the Ten Commandments.

“These documents are mandatory for the holistic education of students in Oklahoma,” Walters wrote, adding that lessons on the Bible should discuss its influence on western civilization, American history, as well as its literary, artistic, and musical significance.

Oklahoma law already allows for the Bible to be taught in classrooms, the office of the state attorney general told the Associated Press. But whether to do so is a decision left up to individual districts.

Since Walters announced the new guidelines and order, several public school districts have said that they would not – as of now – be amending their curricula. They said they would also adhere to the current set of standards aligned to the Oklahoma academic standards approved by the state’s legislature.

Rob Miller, the district superintendent in Bixby, Oklahoma, south of Tulsa, released a memo to his local community in recent days saying that the new guidance “poses more questions than it answers”.

Miller pointed out that the new order’s directive to place a physical copy of the Bible in every classroom “provides no clarity on which version” of the tome is required “or how to pay for them”.

“There are also legitimate constitutional issues associated with public schools purchasing religious materials with taxpayer dollars,” Miller said, adding that state law calls for local control of the selection and purchase of teaching materials.

Miller said that his district would continue to teach the legislatively approved Oklahoma academic standards in classrooms during the upcoming academic year using curricular resources vetted and formally approved by the Bixby education board.

Earlier, in a different memo to the school community, Miller also noted how Walters reporedtly boasted about looking forward to lawsuits being filed against his mandate. Miller said he believed that meant Walters realized his directive “may not pass constitutional muster based on current statutes and legal precedent” – and that it might ultimately require a review by the US supreme court.

In fact, a parent has already filed a lawsuit against Walters’ order, contending that the directive is unconstitutional.

Another public school district which has announced that it would not implement Walters’ order was the one in Owasso, Oklahoma. District officials said “it is crucial that we maintain neutrality and objectivity in our curriculum and instructional practices”.