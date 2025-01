Hasbara dweeb: Miriam Adelson is just an innocent Jew who happened to be sitting behind Trump

Trump: I gave Miriam Adelson the Golan Heights because she bribed me on behalf of Israel pic.twitter.com/XrCJyGiBq9 https://t.co/bxYBJariPG

— Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 20, 2025