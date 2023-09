Hawaii Governor Josh Green Slips Up & CONFIRMS THE “SMART CITY” LAND GRAB He Catches Himself & Tries To Backpedal

Hawaii Governor Josh Green Slips Up & CONFIRMS THE “SMART CITY” LAND GRAB He Catches Himself & Tries To Backpedal pic.twitter.com/NG4uJwtrsZ — illuminatibot (@iluminatibot) September 10, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet