Heavy US Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital, at Least One Civilian Killed

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

The US launched a series of airstrikes against the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Wednesday, and at least one civilian was reported killed.

According to Al Mayadeen, US airstrikes targeted multiple locations in Sanaa and in surrounding areas. Among the targets was a military base in the al-Hafa area of Sanaa, which was previously targeted during President Biden’s year-long bombing campaign in Yemen from January 2024 to January 2025.

Yemen’s SABA news agency reported that US airstrikes also hit a residential area in Sanaa, where Dr. Anis al-Asbahi, spokesman for the Yemeni Health Ministry, said a civilian was killed.

US airstrikes on Wednesday also hit other parts of Houthi-controlled Yemen, which is where 80% of Yemenis live. According to SABA, at least four strikes hit the Red Sea province of Hodeidah, and US attacks targeted the Jawf province.

Also on Wednesday, Saudi shelling across the border was reported in northern Yemen. Since 2022, a ceasefire between the Saudis and Houthis has held relatively well, but there have been occasional Saudi attacks across the border and flare-ups on the ground.

The latest violence in Yemen comes amid reports that the US is considering supporting a ground offensive in Yemen that would be launched by UAE and Saudi-backed forces on the ground. Both Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have denied involvement in the plans, but that is likely due to their fear of the Houthis restarting drone and missile attacks on Saudi and Emirate oil infrastructure.

“UAE regime panics over widespread mainstream reports (e.g. WSJ, CNN, Bloomberg) that its proxy fighters in Yemen are planning a ground offensive against Houthis,” Erik Sperling, the executive director of Just Foreign Policy, wrote on X. “Seems both Saudi & Emirati regimes are terrified at the prospect of being targeted by Yemeni missiles/drones.”

The heavy US bombing campaign, which began on March 15, has failed to deter the Houthis. The Houthis, officially known as Ansar Allah, have vowed their attacks on Israel and blockade on Israeli shipping would only stop if there was a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the Israeli blockade on the Palestinian territory.

A senior member of Ansar Allah’s political bureau has said the Houthis would stop attacks on US warships if the US stopped bombing Yemen. Trump administration officials have claimed they would stop the airstrikes if the Houthis declared they would stop targeting US ships, but there’s no sign the US is considering the offer.