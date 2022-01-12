Here is THE reason why Health Care Costs have risen the last 40 Years

I graduated:

High School in 1976.

OSU College in 1980.

USCMedical School in 1984.

USAF Anesthesiology Residency in 1987.

USAF debt paid and and separation in 1991.

Moved to Private Practice in Amarillo TX in 1991.

Look at those years and compare the incredible growth of administrators, middle men and giant financial manipulators who contribute NOTHING to caring for sick patients over the last ~35-40 years.

Compare the explosive increase in numbers of “Administrators” to the slow steady increase in the number of Doctors over the last ~50+years

These “Administrators” are parasites who have financialized and sucked the Health Care System of the US completely dry of financial value and real capital assets.