Government’s Grip is Tightening





January 11, 2022

Covid has been marked by Five Big Lies. Those are:

1. 800,000 Americans have died from Covid

2. The vaccines are universally safe and effective

3. There are no effective early treatments

4. Hospitals are filled with the unvaccinated

5. Hospitals are filled with Covid patients

As if these horrible offenses were not enough, we are also being subjected to psychological manipulation and abuse by our governments and institutions virtually indistinguishable from those of any abusive human relationships. Today, these Big Lies are being systematically dismantled by the very same people who erected them, and we should not allow them to get away with it. Their lies caused people to die, caused great economic and social harm, and ruined a generation of childhoods for two whole years. These people need to be publicly rebuked and never be allowed to forget their roles or move past their personal and professional negligence and personal liability for their obedience to obvious and harmful falsehoods.