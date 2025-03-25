Honduran illegal immigrant charged with capital murder of Georgia grandmother after release into US by Biden admin

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

A Honduran illegal immigrant who was caught and released by the Biden administration has been arrested and charged with the murder of a grandmother in Georgia.

David Hector Rivas-Sagastume, 21, was captured and released by the Biden administration at the southern border in March of 2021 and has been the subject of a deportation order since July 2023, per Fox News.

Rivas-Sagastume has been charged with capital murder in the death of Camilla Williams. The 52-year-old mother of five and grandmother was killed between 11 pm and 1 am on March 12. Her body was found dumped in a wooded area.

According to Fox 5, Rivas-Sagastume is accused of assaulting Williams, putting her in a chokehold, and causing her to lose consciousness. After falling unconscious, Rivas-Sagastume allegedly told police that he placed his full body weight and knees on her neck, strangling her to death.

While authorities have yet to determine whether there was a connection between the suspect and Williams, her family said that she told them a man had been following her in the days leading up to her death.

The Department of Homeland Security told Fox News that Fox News had been arrested by the US Border Patrol after entering the country illegally on March 17, 2021.

A statement said, “He was issued a notice to appear and paroled into the country by the previous administration. A judge ordered him removed on July 11, 2023. On March 18, 2025, he was arrested by the Cobb County Police Department for capital murder and other crimes.”

“ICE has lodged an immigration detainer with the Cobb County Jail. President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow criminal illegal aliens—including accused murderers—to be loose on America’s streets.”