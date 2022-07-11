Doocy: "How did the president go from blaming high gas prices on Putin, to big oil, to small business owners?"
Jean-Pierre: "Everyone along that production chain line needs to make sure they're doing … their part in bringing down the cost for the American people." pic.twitter.com/GAlMA7q0RI
— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 5, 2022
Posted: July 11, 2022
Categories: Videos
2 thoughts on ““How did the president go from blaming high gas prices on Putin, to big oil, to small business owners?””
Because you always have to make the party you’re going to force to pay for it feel like they’re responsible for it!
But a guilt trip is a trip only YOU can pack the bags for and I know gaslighting when I see it.
people are still listening to Biden?… there’s their first problem