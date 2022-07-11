“How did the president go from blaming high gas prices on Putin, to big oil, to small business owners?”

2 thoughts on ““How did the president go from blaming high gas prices on Putin, to big oil, to small business owners?”

  1. Because you always have to make the party you’re going to force to pay for it feel like they’re responsible for it!

    But a guilt trip is a trip only YOU can pack the bags for and I know gaslighting when I see it.

