How Israel erased a town of 200,000

By Mehul Srivastava, Heba Saleh, Malaika Kanaaneh Tapper and Aditi Bhandari – Financial Times

The day the flour finally ran out, and the caved-in roof of their two-storey house no longer held the rain at bay, Abdallah Abu Saif’s family gently lifted the 82-year-old grandfather on to a donkey cart and fled Jabalia.

Weak from hunger, deaf from months of air strikes and dimly aware he might never return, Abu Saif asked his youngest grandchild to prop him up. He wanted to see one last time the landmarks of his life: the wedding hall where he married off four sons; the school where he studied, then taught; the cemetery where his parents were buried.

But on that November day “there was nothing to see — nothing left, just ruins and rubble”, his son, Ibrahim, said. “His entire life has been erased. All that remains are his memories.”

Nowhere in Gaza has been spared the destructive force of the Israeli military and its ferocious bombing since Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the war. Mediators believe they are on the cusp of sealing a ceasefire deal to end the fighting and secure the release of Israeli hostages held in the strip.

But nowhere has been more completely shattered than Jabalia, once an ancient city that after the 1948 war lent its name to the nearby refugee camp.

It grew into one of the Palestinian territories’ largest camps, with Jabalia and its surrounding streets home to an estimated 200,000 people — including more than 100,000 officially registered refugees, according to UN and local officials.

Its history traces the tragic arc of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, born at the end of one war and destroyed in another — a graveyard of memories unmoored from the landmarks that once held them in place.

No one ever described Jabalia as beautiful, especially the camp itself. But it was always a buzzing, vibrant slice of Palestinian life: prayers at the Al-Awda mosque, protests with a side of shawarma at the Six Martyrs roundabout, romances blessed at the nearby Baghdad Wedding Hall.

Shoppers travelled from around Gaza to the camp’s busy market, lured by its cheap prices as well as the ice creams and cakes from the famous Al-Zatoun store, at the heart of the Souq.

The landmark three-storey Al-Qadi “oriental sweets building”, selling pastries including its famous pistachio-stuffed baklava, was another magnet. Locals gathered for birthday parties in its hall, while thousands of people would pre-order plates of pastries to celebrate the results of high-school exams.

People shop in a market ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Jabalia refugee camp, north of Gaza City, on April 30, 2022 © Fatima Shbair/Getty Images

The Jabalia Service Sports Club was the centre of football-obsessed Gaza, hosting local matches while the nearby Raba’a Café screened games ranging from Europe’s Champions League to the Egyptian Premier League. Performers sang and played the oud at the café’s music nights.

So relentless has been Israel’s assault, and so complete the destruction — not just in Jabalia but also in nearby Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun — that a former Israeli defence minister late last year described the military’s actions in northern Gaza as “ethnic cleansing”.

“There’s no Beit Hanoun. There’s no Beit Lahia. They [the Israeli military] are currently operating in Jabalia, and essentially, they’re cleaning the area of Arabs,” Moshe Yalon told local TV. Condemned for his comments, he doubled down, telling a second interviewer that “it’s ethnic cleansing — there’s no other word for it”.

The Israel Defense Forces deny this, saying they are focused on destroying Hamas. “It goes without saying that there is no IDF doctrine that aims causing maximal damage to civilian infrastructure,” the military said.

From the air, the Jabalia refugee camp is now acres of rubble as far as drones can see, its once-teeming streets buried under the debris of tens of thousands of homes. Across the strip, more than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to local officials.