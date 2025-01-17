"Netanyahu is our greatest, disastrous president of the 21st century, he ran American foreign policy for 20 years, and cost us trillions of dollars.
Israel is using the U.S. as if our military is in their hands, and in effect it is."
– Jeffrey Sachs
pic.twitter.com/0n7Vd4Ql05
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) January 16, 2025
One thought on ““Netanyahu is our greatest, disastrous president of the 21st century, he ran American foreign policy for 20 years, and cost us trillions of dollars. Israel is using the U.S. as if our military is in their hands, and in effect it is.” – Jeffrey Sachs”
It’s a GLOBAL BRING DOWN BIBI FEST. If you ain’t in attendance they’ve owned your mind.
.