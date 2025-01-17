"Netanyahu is our greatest, disastrous president of the 21st century, he ran American foreign policy for 20 years, and cost us trillions of dollars.

Israel is using the U.S. as if our military is in their hands, and in effect it is."

– Jeffrey Sachs

