HUGE: The WEF agenda could be BANNED from this U.S state

By PETER IMANUELSEN – The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

This is absolutely massive news – And you did not hear about this on the mainstream media.

Louisiana’s senate just unanimously voted to pass a bill that will ban any rules and mandates from the World Health Organization, the World Economic Forum and the UN from being enforced in the state.

Really weird that nobody in the mainstream media is talking about this…perhaps they do not want anybody knowing about it since they are part of the same agenda?

Let’s take a look at the text in the bill that was just passed.

“The World Health Organization, United Nations and the World Economic Forum shall have no jurisdiction or power within the state of Louisiana. No rule, regulation, fee, tax, policy or mandate of any kind of the World Health Organization, United Nations and the World Economic Forum shall be enforced or implemented by the state of Lousiana or any agency, department, board, commission, political subdivision, governmental entity of the state, parish, municipality, or any other political entity”.

So there we have it.

This should mean that they are rejecting the UN Agenda 2030 for example. The WHO pandemic treaty that is being worked on right now also won’t have any power in the state.

Did you know that Bill Gates recently donated a whopping $1.27 BILLION towards funding the UN Agenda 2030 “Global Goals”?

The bill still needs to pass the house and the Governor. If that happens then we have seen something truly historic.

A state standing up and saying NO to the WEF agenda. A state standing up and saying NO to Agenda 2030. A state standing up and saying NO to the WHO pandemic treaty. Will more states and possibly countries follow suit?

Again, I’ve searched the internet and I cannot find any mainstream news outlet that is reporting on this massive news.

