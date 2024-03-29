Gov. Abbott issues executive order to fight antisemitism at Texas colleges, universities

By Britny Eubank, Kelsey Sanchez – KHOU11

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday issued an executive order to combat what he calls acts of antisemitism at Texas universities and colleges.

The executive order requires that colleges and universities review and update their free speech policies to include the definition of antisemitism and to establish “appropriate punishments” for antisemitic speech and acts on campuses. Those punishments may include expulsion, according to the order.

The order also says colleges and universities should ensure their free speech policies are being enforced on campuses, including, specifically, that “groups such as the Palestine Solidarity Committee and Students for Justice in Palestine are disciplined for violating these policies.” The order lists such phrases as “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” as examples of antisemitism.

KVUE reached out to the Palestine Solidarity Committee about the order. The group provided the following statement:

“Greg Abbott’s attack on the rights of pro-Palestine students and activism is unconstitutional, morally reprehensible and a disgusting display of anti-Palestinian racism and Islamophobia. As over 40,000 Palestinians have been murdered in Israel’s genocide on Gaza, this executive order attempts to silence millions of students by undermining their most basic rights to free speech. This dangerous precedent must be unilaterally opposed by all those who value freedom, justice and equality. Ultimately, Abbot’s EO is the clearest indicator of the power students have in the fight for Palestinian freedom. Palestinian students and the movement for Palestinian freedom on campus is undeterred by this shameless act of censorship, and remains steadfast in demanding an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an end to institutional complicity in Israel’s occupation and colonization of Palestine.”

“Antisemitism is never acceptable in Texas, and we will do everything we can to fight it,” Abbott said in a press release. “The State of Texas stands with Israel and the Jewish community, and we must escalate our efforts to protect against antisemitism at Texas colleges and universities and across our state.”

The executive order is a move members of the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas (ACLU) said could set off a wave of problems, which is why the ACLU is calling on the governor’s office to rescind the order.

“When the government starts to infringe on protected speech and when the government starts to practice viewpoint discrimination, that has a trickle-down effect to all sorts of populations,” ACLU Engagement Coordinator Caro Achar said.

Achar said the goal should be to create safe environments for all students equally and not to narrow it down to one specific group.

“We really urge universities who are now being charged to review or revise their free speech policies to remember that the First Amendment and the Constitution supersedes the government, the governor’s executive order,” Achar said.

Stephanie Max, the executive director of the University of Texas at Austin Jewish foundation Texas Hillel, released the following statement in response to the order: