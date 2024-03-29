Gov. Abbott issues executive order to fight antisemitism at Texas colleges, universities

By Britny Eubank, Kelsey Sanchez – KHOU11
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday issued an executive order to combat what he calls acts of antisemitism at Texas universities and colleges.
The executive order requires that colleges and universities review and update their free speech policies to include the definition of antisemitism and to establish “appropriate punishments” for antisemitic speech and acts on campuses. Those punishments may include expulsion, according to the order.
The order also says colleges and universities should ensure their free speech policies are being enforced on campuses, including, specifically, that “groups such as the Palestine Solidarity Committee and Students for Justice in Palestine are disciplined for violating these policies.” The order lists such phrases as “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” as examples of antisemitism.
KVUE reached out to the Palestine Solidarity Committee about the order. The group provided the following statement:
“Greg Abbott’s attack on the rights of pro-Palestine students and activism is unconstitutional, morally reprehensible and a disgusting display of anti-Palestinian racism and Islamophobia. As over 40,000 Palestinians have been murdered in Israel’s genocide on Gaza, this executive order attempts to silence millions of students by undermining their most basic rights to free speech. This dangerous precedent must be unilaterally opposed by all those who value freedom, justice and equality. Ultimately, Abbot’s EO is the clearest indicator of the power students have in the fight for Palestinian freedom. Palestinian students and the movement for Palestinian freedom on campus is undeterred by this shameless act of censorship, and remains steadfast in demanding an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an end to institutional complicity in Israel’s occupation and colonization of Palestine.”
“Antisemitism is never acceptable in Texas, and we will do everything we can to fight it,” Abbott said in a press release. “The State of Texas stands with Israel and the Jewish community, and we must escalate our efforts to protect against antisemitism at Texas colleges and universities and across our state.”
The executive order is a move members of the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas (ACLU) said could set off a wave of problems, which is why the ACLU is calling on the governor’s office to rescind the order.
“When the government starts to infringe on protected speech and when the government starts to practice viewpoint discrimination, that has a trickle-down effect to all sorts of populations,” ACLU Engagement Coordinator Caro Achar said.
Achar said the goal should be to create safe environments for all students equally and not to narrow it down to one specific group.
“We really urge universities who are now being charged to review or revise their free speech policies to remember that the First Amendment and the Constitution supersedes the government, the governor’s executive order,” Achar said.
Stephanie Max, the executive director of the University of Texas at Austin Jewish foundation Texas Hillel, released the following statement in response to the order:
“Since October 7, there have been a record number of incidents on college campuses across the country. Unfortunately, we have seen a number of incidents in our campus community, including the recent vandalism of our building. As we do every day, Texas Hillel will continue to lead the efforts to combat antisemitism and support Jewish students. We’re committed to working with university leadership in ongoing partnership to ensure that UT continues to be a safe and welcoming place for Jewish students. The executive order just came out [Wednesday], and I will be taking a closer look at it to understand how it will impact our community. We appreciate the governor’s efforts to ensure that Jewish students are able to express their full Jewish identities without fear of harassment, intimidation or violence. We are confident that the university has and continues to take seriously the importance of community and belonging and will continue to address behaviors that are in conflict with those values.”
According to Texas Hillel, 1,172 antisemitic incidents have been reported on college campuses since Oct. 7 – a 700% increase compared to last year. Abbott also stated acts of antisemitism have grown in number, size and danger against the Jewish community since the Israel-Hamas conflict began.
“Texas took immediate action to protect Jewish schools, synagogues and other key locations. Many Texas colleges and universities also acted quickly to condemn antisemitism, but some radical organizations on our campuses engaged in acts that have no place in Texas,” Abbott said. “Now, we must work to ensure that our college campuses are safe spaces for members of the Jewish community.”
The executive order states that within 90 days of its implementation, the chair of the board of regents for each Texas public university system must report to the Office of the Governor’s Budget and Policy Division stating that the order’s requirements were met by each institution overseen by that board. The report must include documentation verifying revisions made to free speech policies and evidence showing those policies are being enforced.
Central Texas schools’ response to the order
KVUE has reached out to all the major universities and colleges in Central Texas, requesting responses to the governor’s order.
Austin Community College sent the following statement:
“Austin Community College District is aware of the governor’s recent executive order condemning acts of violence happening at colleges and universities across the state. While there have been no reported such incidents at ACC, the college stands in support of the governor’s order and in support of all who have been and are affected by these incidents. ACC unequivocally condemns acts of violence against any person or group of people. At ACC, we embrace our community’s diversity and differences. We work every day to ensure a supportive and welcoming environment for everyone and believe that our collective future demands the elimination of the intolerance of others.”
Texas State University said it is “reviewing the Governor’s executive order and will take the necessary steps to ensure compliance in a timely manner.”
Huston-Tillotson University President Melva Wallace said:
“At Huston-Tillotson University, we stand firmly against all forms of discrimination and prejudice, including anti-Semitism. Among our core values are diversity, inclusivity, and respect for all people, irrespective of their race, religion, ethnicity, or socioeconomic background. We condemn any actions or perspectives that seek to marginalize or harm any group of people. Huston-Tillotson values and appreciates the Jewish community in America and celebrates their history and their heritage.”