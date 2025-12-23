Hunter Biden Denies Laptop’s Existence, Decries Open Borders, Claims $15 Million In Debt In Tell-All Interview

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

Hunter Biden sat down with podcaster and former CIA contractor Shawn Ryan for a five-plus-hour interview that aired Monday evening.

During the conversation, the former president’s son dismissed the so-called “laptop from hell,” first reported by the New York Post in October 2020. He also broke with his father by criticizing open-border immigration policies, while complaining that he is swamped with $15 million in debt.

Let’s begin with Ryan’s conversation with Hunter about the laptop from hell, which he reportedly abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop years ago. Hunter offered a rather elaborate explanation for why he claims the laptop was “fabricated.”

“So what I can tell you about the laptop is that there is no laptop. That’s bullshit. What was provided out there … There is an actual physical laptop that somebody had, but the guy who had that said he had the laptop. The existence of the search for the laptop came before he was even a twinkle in Rudy Giuliani’s eye,” Hunter said. Hunter continued, “There were people talk to Lev Parnes. Lev Parnes literally went to Ukraine to get a laptop from Dmitri Fertach to get a hard drive Hunter Biden’s hard drive from Dmitri Fertach and Andre Durkatch in Ukraine in Austria 4 months before John Paul Mac Issac ever even existed. And so what they did is they cobbled together stolen, concocted, fabricated mishmash of digital information largely which is you know thousands and thousands and thousands of emails for 20 from 25 years. “I mean no laptop could have held all of that. And so what they did is they just put it all together, and then they talk about it. I mean, John Paul Mac Issac, who is literally blind, has no there’s no videotape of me ever dropping off a laptop. There’s no whatever,” Hunted said. Ryan asked, “You never dropped off a laptop.” Hunter responded, “I have no recollection whatsoever of ever dropping off a laptop at John Paul Mac Issac’s shop.”

Watch:

The next notable conversation Ryan had with Hunter centered on immigration, in which Hunter sharply diverged from his father – and his party’s – disastrous open-border policies.

Hunter said, “We need a vibrant immigration, But we don’t want immigrants that are coming here illegally, draining us of resources, and being prioitized above people that are actual, literal heroes, that are still recovering from 21, 20 years of endless war — or anybody else in our society.“

Watch:

I’m Broke!

The final topic that piqued our interest was Hunter’s revelation about his personal finances, claiming that he’s $15 million in debt and has “no idea’ how he’ll pay it off.

Litigation sucks. I’ve been tied up in criminal and civil courts, and you know, I mean, like I got you, I don’t know $15 million dollars in debt that I have no idea that I’m going to be able to pay off. I have, you know, millions of dollars in debt, and nobody’s riding to the rescue for Hunter Biden. My dad, you know, entered the presidency as the poorest man to ever take the office, and he left the presidency, the, you know, not poorest, I mean, which he’s fine, but, you know, like he has no generational wealth. I don’t have any, you know, despite what these guys say, like there are no billions of dollars buried underneath my dad’s house in, you know, Delaware.

Watch:

Why didn’t Ryan ask Hunter: if you’re dirt poor, how does one secure $15 million in debt?

There have been numerous reports over the years that Hunter flew with then-Vice President Joe Biden on Air Force Two to China in 2013, while later that year, the Chinese central bank in conjunction with Rosemont Seneca, a firm co-founded by Hunter Biden and Pittsburgh condiment fortune heir Christopher Heinz, reportedly set up a $1 billion joint venture called “Bohai Harvest RST.”

While Hunter Biden attempted to push his own narratives and revive a badly tarnished image …

… it was hard to miss that his 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things, appeared to be strategically placed on a pedestal beside him. All of it had the feel of a PR tour.

As for Bohai Harvest RST, the obvious question remains: where are those investigations?