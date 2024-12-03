“I am personally proud of the holocaust of Gaza, and that 80 years from now, they will tell their grandchildren what the Jews did” – May Golan, Israeli Minister of Social Equality.

  1. Hard to get my head around the idea of someone being proud of genocide. She makes it into a noble cause. Poor thing. Pitiful and putrid.

