‘I Did Delete All Of Peter’s Emails Relating To Origin’: COVID Cabal Conspired To Destroy Evidence To Evade FOIA Requests

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

A new trove of emails released by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic reveal that top researchers involved in manipulating bat coronaviruses to better-infect humans then conspired to delete email evidence of their communications surrounding the Covid-19 outbreak.

The communications focus on top NIH adviser Dr. David Morens, who solicited help from the NIH’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) office to dodge records requests. Morens is currently on administrative leave.

“Evidence in possession of the Select Subcommittee suggests that Dr. Morens, while employed by NIAID and NIH acted as an agent on behalf of a federal grantee, EcoHealth,” the Subcommittee notes. “Morens began assisting Dr. Daszak in how to respond to NIH compliance efforts,” the release continues – referring to EcoHealth Alliance boss Peter Daszak, whose organization was suspended this month from receiving federal funds for three years.

“i learned from our foia lady here how to make emails disappear after I am foia’d but before the search starts,” Morens wrote in a Feb. 24, 2021 email to an unknown recipient, adding “Plus i deleted most of those earlier emails after sending them to gmail.”

In another email, Morens claims that “With the help of our IT folks, I went over the whole computer and phone situation… Basically, my gmail is safe from FOIA.”

“Please pass this on to Peter and I ask you both that NOTHING gets sent to me except to my gmail.”

Morens also emailed Daszak, advising him: “We are all smart enough to know never to have smoking guns, and if we did we wouldn’t put them in emails and if we found them we’d delete them.”

And in another email to Peter Hotez, Morens writes: “The email somehow fell into the hands of the Congressman, probably via FOIA of someone who didn’t delete it, as I did (delete all of Peter’s emails and others relating to origin) when the shit started hitting the fan.”

Meanwhile, Morens joked about getting a kickback from EcoHealth, to which Daszak replied jokingly: “of course there’s a kickback. It starts with 5 more years of FoIA requests … I just hope it doesn’t culminate in 5 years in Federal jail, or even Chinese ‘re-education camp’…

According to Diane Cutler, an ex-investigator for the US Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, “He has violated the ethical standards of conduct for executive branch employees and has potentially violated criminal law,” she said, referring to Morens, the NY Post reports.

Both Republicans and Democrats on the panel were united in their denunciations of Morens. “The information contained in these 30,000 pages of emails are deeply concerning, and in my opinion reflects poorly upon Dr. Morens and the Office of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease under Dr. Fauci’s leadership and the NIH under Dr. Francis Collins,” Subcommittee chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) said in his opening remarks. “Dr. Fauci’s NIAID was unfortunately less pristine than so many, including the media, would have had us all believe,” he added. Ranking member Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) echoed Wenstrup’s remarks in calling Morens’ behavior was “deeply troubling” — but cautioned the emails were “not a breakthrough moment in actually understanding the actual origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.” -NY Post

Now what?