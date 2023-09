I officially declared an invasion at our border because of Biden’s policies.

We deployed the Texas National Guard, DPS & local law enforcement.

We are building a border wall, razor wire & marine barriers.

We are also repelling migrants.

— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 20, 2023