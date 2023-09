The US government said it was safe for pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine because the injected mRNA stayed in the arm and did not travel through the body. But now a new Lancet study, which found mRNA in breast milk, shows the government lied.

The US government said it was safe for pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine because the injected mRNA stayed in the arm and did not travel through the body. But now a new Lancet study, which found mRNA in breast milk, shows the government lied.

