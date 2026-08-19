MUST SEE.
Israeli’s are traveling to Latin America to sexually exploit local children.
IDF soldiers and Israeli businessman are buying “tourism packages“ that include access to Colombian children.
The story has not been widely shared, let’s fix that. I hope to see others… pic.twitter.com/15LFBqjCsc
— Senex (@senex_official) August 18, 2026
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And then you have the satanic Lev Tahor Israeli cult in Guatemala….