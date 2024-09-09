Illegal immigrant admits to raping, kidnapping 13-year-old girl in Louisiana: report

By David Krayden – The Post Millennial

An illegal immigrant whom police compared to a “ghost” has reportedly confessed to kidnapping and raping a teenage girl as he threatened her with a knife near New Orleans, the New York Post reported. Police arrested Diego Rodriguez-Salvador, 23, on Sept. 4 and accused him of luring a 13-year-old girl into his car so he could drive her to his home in Kenner, LA and rape her.

Rodriguez-Salvador, who is in the US illegally from Honduras, allegedly invited his friend’s teenage sister to get into his car so he could drive her to a nearby store. When her ride proceeded in the wrong direction, Rodriguez-Salvador allegedly threatened the girl with his knife, committed sexual assault and brought the the girl to the vicinity of her home. He then raced off, according to the Kenner Police Department.

When the incident was related to police at 7:45 pm that night, police linked Rodriguez-Salvador to a white 2013 Nissan Altima before making phone contact with him. The suspect surrendered to police and was placed in custody.

The police claim that Rodriguez-Salvador confessed to the crime, local station WSDU reported.

Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said the migrant is like “a ghost,” because he has virtually no identity besides police knowing he is originally from Honduras and entered the country illegally at an unknown time and place.

“Diego has undocumented status in the United States and detectives are working closely with Homeland Security Investigations to obtain any additional information that could assist in his identification…” the Kenner Police Department said in a statement.

“This man’s a coward. Overpowered a 13-year-old girl. As a father I’m saddened, and as police chief, I’m furious,” said Conley, according to a local Fox News affiliate.

Police charged Rodriguez-Salvador with second-degree kidnapping and second degree rape of a juvenile victim.

The incident follows a series of crimes committed by illegal immigrants that have received national attention. An illegal immigrant was arrested in Alabama after she had assumed the fake identity of a US citizen and had voted in several elections. Fairfax County police arrested another illegal from El Salvador who had already been deported once, after abused children were found shackled to a bed in their mother’s apartment.