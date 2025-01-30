Illegal immigrant, lsraeIi operative and former Iraqi death squad member "Salwan Momika" was shot dead in Sweden.
Can’t say he’ll be missed, except by bigots of course. pic.twitter.com/08iHvYFVyv
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) January 30, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Illegal immigrant, lsraeIi operative and former Iraqi death squad member "Salwan Momika" was shot dead in Sweden.
Can’t say he’ll be missed, except by bigots of course. pic.twitter.com/08iHvYFVyv
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) January 30, 2025
One thought on “Illegal immigrant, lsraeIi operative and former Iraqi death squad member “Salwan Momika” was shot dead in Sweden.”
Hear it from the doctors: What that flag he is flying stands for:
https://x.com/TrackAIPAC/status/1883281719530569962
https://x.com/tparsi/status/1875588500357312570
.