“I’m a Zionist.” — Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/QvZC018Q9u
— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) December 12, 2023
Posted: December 12, 2023
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
“I’m a Zionist.” — Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/QvZC018Q9u
— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) December 12, 2023
One thought on ““I’m a Zionist.” — Joe Biden”
Considering he’s owned by the Rothschilds and the Israeli govt….. Of course he’s a Zionist! As are all of Congress, the Senate, the “departments” of bureaucrats, the Supremes, etc. (okay, okay…not Rashida Tlaib, who is likely to be expelled from the House o’ Representin’, as was anti-Zionist Cynthia McKinney).