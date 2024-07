🚨🇬🇧 “Why are you refusing to let me withdraw my OWN money”

In the UK banks are now refusing large individual cash withdrawals.

There will be a run on the banks & simple fact of the matter is – THEY DONT HAVE YOUR MONEY.

Have you tried recently to withdraw more than £2,000… pic.twitter.com/RncnEbX8j4

— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) July 2, 2024