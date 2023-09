INCOMING …UK ONLINE SAFETY BILL MEANS IT WILL BE ILLEGAL TO CHALLENGE THE OFFICIAL GOVERMENT NARRATIVE ONLINE, PUNISHABLE BY 5 YEARS IN JAIL !

So many distractions over the last few weeks & many of us were wondering what else has been actually going on behind the scenes, what… pic.twitter.com/8SCW1WiV3z

— Phoneix reloaded (@PhoneixReloaded) September 19, 2023