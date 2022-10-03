India: Court Date Set for Bill Gates to Answer to Victims’ Family for Daughter’s Murder by Vaccine

The Expose – by Rhoda Wilson

In November 2021, the World’s first Covid injection murder case against Bill Gates was filed in India. It was the case of a 23-year-old who had died after taking a Covishield “vaccine” because the railways mandated it as a condition to travel. The two named defendants were Bill Gates and Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India. The unnamed defendants were “other Government officials and leaders.” The claimant was requesting US$134 million compensation and that the defendants undergo lie detector and narcoanalysis tests. There seems to be no further news on this case as yet. However, another case involving a young doctor has progressed.

Covishield is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been suspended or has had its use limited in many countries, in some cases temporarily, over safety and efficacy issues. See Wikipedia ‘Oxford–AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine’. Bill Gates funded the efforts in manufacturing the Covishield “vaccine.” As a report by The Hindustan Times in August 2020 indicated, Gates had big dreams for Covishield:

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, via its Strategic Investment Fund, will provide at-risk funding of USD 150 million to Gavi, which will then be utilized to support the Serum Institute to manufacture the potential vaccine candidate. The potential Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by SII is likely to be made available to at least 92 countries. Serum Institute ties up with Bill Gates Foundation, Gavi to speed up Covid-19 vaccine manufacture process, The Hindustan Times, 7 August 2020

In October 2021, the month before the first murder case was filed, India’s National Adverse Event Following Immunisation (“AEFI”) committee acknowledged, almost seven months after her death, that the death of Dr. Snehal Lunawat, a 33- year-old doctor from Maharashtra working in Gurugram, was due a Covishield “vaccine.” At the time, Dr. Lunawat’s death was recognised as the third vaccine-induced death by AEFI.

Dr. Lunawat was compelled to take the “vaccine” on 28 January 2021 as she came under the category of health worker. Eight days later, she developed a severe headache and vomiting and was rushed to a hospital where doctors found bleeding in her brain. She died on 1 March 2021.

In December 2021, in an unrelated case, India’s Central Government told the Supreme Court in its affidavit that there was no immunity for vaccine companies. The Indian Bar Association noted:

It is a major setback to the toxic philanthropist and vaccine mafia’s Kingpin Bill Gates and his partner Adar Poonawalla, and other co-accused who have been prosecuted for mass murders through vaccines. They are also charged for offences of cheating public at large with false narratives and conspiracy theories. More Trouble for Bill Gates and Adar Poonawalla, Indian Bar Association, 3 December 2021

On 31 January 2022, the deceased doctor’s father, Dilip Lunwat, filed an Rs.10,000 crores or Rs.100,000,000,000 (US$1.34 billion) claim for compensation in the Indian High Court against the State Government of Maharashtra and Adar Poonawalla and his partner Bill Gates.

On 1 September 2022, the Indian Bar Association reported that it was “game over” for Bill Gates and Adar Poonawalla as the Bombay High Court had “issued notice in a vaccine murder case of Dr. Snehal Lunawat where interim compensation of Rs. 1,000 crores (US$126 million approx.) is sought.” The notice was issued on 26 August. The 8 defendants in the case are:

Serum Institute’s CEO Adar Poonawalla

Bill Gates– Partner in the Covishield vaccine

Union of India

State of Maharashtra

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Drug Controller General of India

Dr. V.G. Somani – Drug Controller General

Dr. Randeep Guleria, Former Director of AIIMS

The Advocate for Bill Gates appeared before the High Court and accepted the notice.

The claim also requests action against social media operators such as Facebook, YouTube, Google and corporate media who are “running false narratives and conspiracy theories that vaccines are completely safe and are suppressing the news and information regarding side effects, inefficacy or failure of vaccines.”

The victim’s father, Dilip Lunwat, also wants the appropriate government agencies involved with approving and releasing Covishield in India to give a full account of what has transpired. He says he wants justice for his daughter, and to fight for “many more people who are likely to be murdered” under similar circumstances.

The case has been scheduled for hearing on 17 November 2022.

Further reading:

The Expose