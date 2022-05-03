International Energy Agency demands Worldwide Lockdowns to meet Climate Goals

The International Energy Agency has demanded Governments worldwide essentially ‘lockdown’ the public to cut down the use of oil and meet “climate change” targets.

To be blunt, the ordinary, hardworking man and woman is being brainwashed to believe that the planet is heading for disaster, it is their fault, and they must change their behaviour in order to save the world. But this couldn’t be further from the truth.

Humanity could most certainly be kinder to nature and the other living things that inhabit Earth, but the argument that the world will essentially end as we know it if we don’t get to carbon zero by the year 2050 or earlier is propaganda. It is a tool being used by the elites to shape the future through fear, just as they have done with the alleged Covid-19 crisis, and as they are now doing with the war in Ukraine.

One example of this lie is that ordinary men and women are the reason plastic is polluting our seas.

As you’ll have now encountered if you’ve visited a Mcdonalds, you are now forced to use one of the worst inventions ever to grace our planet – the paper straw.

But plastic straws aren’t the problem. The real problem is lost and abandoned fishing gear, which is deadly to marine life and makes up the majority of plastic pollution in the oceans (source). The next source of contamination is huge loads of plastic waste being dumped at sea by ships.

So the real problem here is corporations, not the ordinary man and woman. It’s not us who needs to change, it’s big business that needs to change.

But the vultures have smelt their next opportunity to get rich quick. But to do so they need you to believe there is a problem, and they need you to pay for it. This is where the International Energy Agency comes in.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) was founded in 1974 following the 1973 oil crisis. The IEA was initially dedicated to responding to physical disruptions in the supply of oil.

In the decades since, its role has expanded to cover the entire global energy system, encompassing traditional energy sources such as oil, gas, and coal as well as cleaner and faster growing ones such as solar photovoltaics, wind power and biofuels.

As Government policy set off a global health and economic crisis in early 2020 in response to the alleged Covid-19 pandemic, the IEA called on governments to ensure that their economic recovery plans focus on clean energy investments in order to create the conditions for a sustainable recovery and long-term structural decline in carbon emissions.

Today the IEA acts as a policy adviser to its member states which include the UK, USA, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, as well as major emerging economies.

The IEA’s current Executive Director is Fatih Birol, who took office in late 2015 and began his second term four years later.

Here he is chatting to the founder of Microsoft, major investor in Big Pharma, and founder of ‘Breakthrough Energy’, Mr Bill Gates at the ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit in May 2021 –

Yes, Bill Gates is involved yet again. Isn’t he always?

In March 2022, the IEA published a report titled ‘A 10-Point Plan to Cut Oil Use’.

Here’s how the organisation described the report –

“In the face of the emerging global energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the IEA’s 10-Point Plan to Cut Oil Use proposes 10 actions that can be taken to reduce oil demand with immediate impact – and provides recommendations for how those actions can help pave the way to putting oil demand onto a more sustainable path in the longer term.”

And here’s an infographic of their proposed 10-point plan –

Reducing highway speed limits by about 6 miles per hour; more working from home; street changes to encourage walking and cycling; car-free Sundays in cities and restrictions on other days; cutting transit fares; policies that encourage more carpooling; cutting business air travel.

Sounds an awful lot like a “climate” version of Covid-19 lockdowns, doesn’t it?

The IEA even propose the following –

“Restricting private cars’ use of roads in large cities to those with even number-plates some weekdays and to those with odd-numbered plates on other weekdays”

The real question of course is whether Governments will adopt the measures. But they claim to have been “following the science” (at least the funded by Big Pharma version of Science) for the past two years, so why stop now?

In the UK, the Government has written into law that the ‘zero emissions’ target must be met by 2050, and a report published by Oxford University and Imperial College London states that in order to meet those targets the following actions must be taken –

All airports must close between 2020 and 2029 excluding Heathrow, Glasgow and Belfast airports, which can only stay open on the condition that transfers to and from the airport are done via rail.

All remaining airports must then close between 2030 and 2049 as to meet the legal commitment of zero emissions by 2050 every citizen of the United Kingdom must “stop using aeroplanes” for a significant period of time.

The public will be required to stop doing anything that causes emissions regardless of its energy source. According to the report this will require the public to never eat beef or lamb ever again.

To do this national consumption of beef and lamb will drop by 50% between 2020 and 2029. Then between 2030 and 2049 beef and lamb will be “phased out”.

Construction of new buildings must also cease by 2050.

The report was released in November 2019 and was authored by ‘UK Fires’, a collaboration between the Universities of Cambridge, Oxford, Nottingham, Bath and Imperial College London – the home of Professor Neil Ferguson.

Entitled ‘Absolute Zero’, the report is a research collaboration in which the authors reveal what the UK must do to meet its legal requirement to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, and it makes for harrowing reading.

Is it just a coincidence that four months after the release of the report, the UK Government brought in the Coronavirus Act and implemented a national lockdown which decimated the travel industry? A quick read-through of the report certainly suggests the real reason for lockdowns may have been so that the Government can meet its legal commitment to reduce emissions.

Do you not find it odd how Draconian Covid-19 policies also allegedly helped the climate and now the same solutions are being touted to deal with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and meet absurd climate targets?

These proposed ‘solutions’ to climate change, Covid-19, and now the Russian war are all exactly the same – hammer the poor and middle class with more restrictions on travel, less freedom, and even more surrendering of power to unelected government regulators.

This isn’t about your health or the health of the planet, it’s about wealth and ultimately control.

