Is Civil War 2.0 coming to the USA?

By AKRAINER – Zero Hedge

Just over a week ago today, the most powerful man in the world, US President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID (Covid-19 according to CNN and just Covid according to most other outlets). Who knew that they were still testing the President for the virus that allegedly produced a pandemic five years ago? But how can there be any doubt?

As we have learned over the past few years, the PCR and other tests are very exact and reliable and if they come out positive, that can only mean one thing: the President’s got Covid. Covid 19, or whatever. Thankfully, the president has been vaccinated against this terrible disease, otherwise he probably would have tested even more positive and he would have to isolate even harder.

I can hardly help my sarcasm from spilling all over my keyboard: the narrative management politburo must be the most talent-free bunch of apparatchiks ever assembled and their media toadies the most talent-free, supine bunch of stenographers ever recruited. As a result, the news today read like the inmates have taken full control of the asylum.

Are they planning to put Joe to sleep?

I can understand that they wanted to remove Biden from the limelight to interrupt his series of spectacular gaffes. I can even understand that some might want to remove him from the scenes altogether and some day announce how sad it is that Mr. President succumbed to the terrible disease.

That could give quite a PR boost to the DNC. Imagine: suddenly, we’d have an outpouring of sympathy for the man… The state funeral would be such a solemn, sobering event, it would absorb the nation’s and the world’s attention for days, maybe weeks during which everyone could pretend that criticizing the late President would is utterly distasteful and un-American. The party could now call for the nation to come together during this sad and difficult moment, bla, bla, bla… Hugs and unity would flood all over the place and the DNC could all play the good guys like it’s 1999.

They’ve done it all before…

But who would actually think up such a monstrous scheme? Last August, I wrote an article titled, “The Death of George V in 1936 and why it still matters?” George V, the monarch of Great Britain was unceremoniously put to sleep once his existence had become inconvenient for the powers behind the throne. This is no longer a conspiracy theory: we know that for a fact.

But surely, such a thing couldn’t possibly happen in this day and age in our precious liberal democracies, all bursting at the seams with the rule of law, tolerance, freedom, democracy, human rights, free press, and all things good and decent? That would be unthinkable! It would imply that the most powerful man in the world is merely a pawn in some hidden power network’s schemes. It would mean that our precious democracy is a sham from start to finish and that we are only voting for political puppets. That just can’t be, so we can dismiss such silly conspiracies straight away.

Covid? Really?

But so far as Covid itself is concerned (19 or otherwise), it did seem to be making a comeback of sorts. Last week we saw the Australia’s national swim team arrive in Paris, all wearing face masks like it was 2020. Earlier this month the Tour de France ordered the cyclists to wear masks when not racing and banned selfies with fans and dinners in restaurants. Clearly, the terrible, deadly virus is back and perhaps it will soon be time for us all to go back to PCR testing, masks, social distancing, mail-in ballots and all.

Bird Flu to the rescue!

And just in case the great unwashed should remain unconvinced that the threat is real and that the measures, once more, are strictly about public health, Covid 19 might need to get reinforcement from Bird Flu. I’m grateful to my friend Ivor Cummins for drawing my attention to this. Namely, some organization called Sylabus X, located in Reston, Virginia is planning an International Bird Flu Summit for 2-4 October this year (IBFS 2024) in order to “address the pressing concerns surrounding the recent developments in avian influenza.”

Apparently, “it is imperative that we come together to discuss preparedness, response strategies, and the future implications of this evolving situation. The topics of discussion at the IBFS 2024 will include the following:

· Mass Fatality Management Planning · Surveillance and Data Management · Preparing Communities Strategies · Local Partnership & Participation · Delivery of Vaccine and Antiviral Medication · Medical Countermeasures · Socio-Economic Impact on Poultry and livestock Industries · Benefit-Risk Assessment: Public Health, Industry and Regulatory Perspectives · Prevention Education Efforts and Risk Communication · Command, Control and Management · Emergency Response Management · Business-Based Planning · School-Based Planning · Community-Based Planning

And yes, strategies of countering disinformation and misinformation will be discussed, so please refrain from doing your own research. Ignorance is strength. It looks like we’ll all be in this together again, just in time for the US Presidential elections. For everyone’s safety, mail-in ballots should be used for US elections one more once, since they have proven as safe and effective as the PCR tests.

If all this were a dystopian sci-fi plot, I would wager that it would flop because nobody would buy it. It’s too stupid. Even the willing suspension of disbelief has its limits. Today however, we are so deep in the twilight zone that even the 1980s Soviet politbureau members would blush with shame.

Where’s Joe?

I wrote the above in my TrendCompass report on 18 July and perhaps my intuition was on the right track. Two days later, on Sunday, 20 July Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential elections. But the way he announced this move was extraordinarily odd. He, or somebody on his behalf, made the announcement via Twitter, posting his letter without the White House letterhead and with a signature that appeared to be a forgery. Even Biden’s closest aides only learned about his announcement after the fact through social media. Coupled with the fact that Biden has not been seen nor heard from for five days prior and that nobody seems to know where he is, this raises a lot of difficult questions.

Of course, somebody does know where Biden is, but the public, which supposedly elected him to run the executive, are being kept in the dark. Why? Are they really planning to announce that the “president” had died? According to Laura Loomer‘s sources at the White House, the “president’s” condition is terminal. Terminal, really? From Covid? Only people who think that men can get pregnant would buy such nonsense.

It walks like a coup and it quacks like a coup…

But people’s attention spans are really being overwhelmed with events over the last two weeks, especially with the incredible saga around the attempted assassination of Donald Trump and the even more incredible fact that to this day (10 days and counting), we still have not had an official press conference about the shooting either by the FBI, DHS or the DOJ.

The political establishment seems intent on forcing the issue down a memory hole, pretending that we can simply let bygones be bygones and move on like nothing happened. The head of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle had to be hauled to congressional hearing about the event by a subpoena. But instead of answering the questions from congressional representatives, she lied, obfuscated and stonewalled in a way that was shocking to see.

Most likely, the reason for her stonewalling was because it is becoming increasingly clear that Trump’s would-be assassin wasn’t acting alone. Apparently, someone was making frequent trips between the home of the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks‘ and a building in Washington DC that’s located near an FBI office. This revelation was based on a Heritage Foundation analysis of metadata of 9 pertinent smartphone devices. Perhaps the only notable statement from Ms. Cheatle was her reference to the recently deceased representative Ms. Sheila Jackson Lee:

“I would be remiss if I did not also extend my condolences on the passing of your colleague, congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. Ms. Jackson Lee was always engaged in the oversight of the Secret Services and her passing is a great loss to this body.”

Those who think that men can get pregnant will appreciate the magnanimity of Ms. Cheatle’s condolences. Everyone else will recognize the statement for the chilling threat that it was: don’t rock the boat for us; we have six ways from Sunday to get back at you…

We will certainly learn a lot more over the coming days and weeks, but it would appear that we are looking at a real, if covert, coup d’etat unfolding in the US. Is it too far out now to consider that the 2020 election was also rigged and stolen? Either way, the country’s democratic facade is now disintegrating to the extent that, again, only the cohort that thinks men can get pregnant may still believe in it.

These are entirely uncharted waters for the United States and the “free” world. Key events are unfolding outside of institutional bounds and if one side of the political spectrum is engineering a coup, their rivals might decide to do the same. They might move to preempt the Democrats’ covert coup with an overt, in-your-face one, led perhaps by a group of Pentagon generals, who knows… The US could now be sliding towards its second Civil War and the unfolding sequence of events will turn the tides of history in ways that nobody can predict today.