Is John Kerry Coming for Your Farm as He Targets Agriculture in His Climate Change Crusade? by Linda Spina

Former Secretary of State and current Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, gets a lot of criticism for flying all over the world in a private jet spewing carbon emissions as he lectures others on ways to curb carbon emissions.

His latest target is agriculture. Kerry warns that there is no way to tackle climate change without “first addressing the agriculture sector’s emissions.”

His remarks prompted Twitter users to ask if Kerry knows where food comes from.

It does make you wonder…are we going to sacrifice people in order to “save the planet”?

“A lot of people have no clue that agriculture contributes about 33% of all the emissions of the world,” he said during his keynote address at the Department of Agriculture’s AIM for Climate Summit.

“We can’t get to net-zero, we don’t get this job done unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution. So all of us understand here the depths of this mission.”

“Food systems themselves contribute a significant amount of emissions just in the way in which we do the things we’ve been doing,” he continued.

“With a growing population on the planet – we just crossed the threshold of 8 billion fellow citizens around the world – emissions from the food system alone are projected to cause another half a degree of warming by mid-century.”

“This sector needs innovation now more than ever,” Kerry continued Wednesday. “We’re facing record malnutrition at a time when agriculture, more than any other sector, is suffering from the impacts of the climate crisis. And I refuse to call it climate change anymore. It’s not change. It’s a crisis.”

“We need economic, social and policy innovation in order to scale adaptation of these technical solutions and get them into the hands of folks in the fields of small farmers on a worldwide basis. This is the promise of AIM for Climate Summit.”

The purpose of the AIM for Climate Summit, according to the Department of Agriculture, was to come up with a plan using the public and private sectors to innovate agriculture and food systems in a way that would address the climate crisis.

According to Life Site News, “Kerry said that ‘lives depend’ on world leaders and scientists addressing this issue with an aggressive plan.

“As a means of achieving the same stated goals of combating the ‘climate crisis,’ the government in the Netherlands moved to reduce nitrogen emissions in 2019 and expressed its intention to forcibly close 3,000 farms and cut meat production in half by 2030. “Being Europe’s largest exporter of meat and the second largest food exporter in the world (behind the U.S.), this policy” will have huge implications on food prices and availability worldwide.

The Dutch farmers revolted against such a policy and as the government attempts to take away their livelihoods, the media characterizes them as terrorists.

The governing body of the European Union endorsed a policy that would leave farmers no other choice but to vacate their lands.

Is this coming to America in the not-to-distant future? If John Kerry has anything to do with it, it looks quite possible.