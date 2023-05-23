BREAKING: Suspect in White House gate U-Haul crash identified as Sai Varshith Kandula by Hannah Nightingale

The driver who crashed a U-Haul into the security barriers near the White House on Monday evening has been identified as Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri.

According to Fox 5, Kandula was taken into custody at the scene and faces charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the threat to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on a President, Vice President, or family, destruction of federal property, and trespassing.

Karol Markowicz reported the suspect’s identity.

A Nazi flag was allegedly found at the scene by authorities, according to NBC News

One law enforcement official told NBC News that Kandula had made threatening statements about the White House and was quickly detained. The official added that the truck contained no explosives or weapons. “I don’t think there’s any place for a Nazi flag or the statements that he made,” the official said. Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Gugliemli said that the truck crashed into the northern side of Lafayette Square at around 10 pm on Monday evening. Guglielmi said in a statement, “Shortly before 10:00 p.m. Monday, Secret Service Uniformed Division officers detained the driver of a box truck after the vehicle collided with security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street.” He added that there were no injuries and that the crash is under investigation, but added that the preliminary investigation reveals that the driver may have intentionally crashed into the barriers.