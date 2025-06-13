Israel Bombs Iranian Nuclear Sites, Targets IRGC Commanders and Scientists for Assassination

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israel launched preemptive strikes against Iran on Thursday, bombing Iran’s nuclear sites and targeting Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders for assassination in Tehran — all while the US was claiming to pursue “diplomacy” to avoid a war.

The IDF is “coordinating its action with the US,” according to Israeli media.

According to the Times of Israel, an unnamed defense official told IDF Army Radio: “The opening strike included air defense targets, [strikes on] surface-to-surface missiles, and a wide wave of senior Iranian officials being neutralized, timed with great precision — simultaneously hitting the Iranian General Staff and nuclear scientists across Iran.”

“If this opening strike succeeded — then what we did to senior Hezbollah officials over 10 days — we did to Iran in 10 minutes,” he claimed.

Epilepsy warning:

From The Times of Israel, IAF launches major strike on Iran’s nuclear program; sirens wail across Israel to warn of ‘new situation’:

The IDF confirms it has launched an aerial campaign against Iran’s nuclear program. Dozens of targets across Iran related to the nuclear program and other military facilities are being struck by the Israeli Air Force, it says. The operation is dubbed “Nation of Lions.” The IDF says Iran has enough enriched uranium to build 15 nuclear bombs within days, and it needs to act against this “imminent threat.” Sirens that sounded across Israel a short while ago were a preemptive warning issued by the IDF, ahead of a possible reaction by Iran.

Israel is sucking America into another war based on lies.

From ToI:

Defense Minister Israel Katz says he has declared an emergency situation across the country due to Israel’s action in Iran. “Following the State of Israel’s preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future,” Katz says. He says he has signed “a special order, according to which a special state of emergency will be imposed in the home front throughout the entire State of Israel.”

As a reminder, Katz literally said last year after Israel assassinated Hamas’s political leader in Tehran that he expects the Jewish state’s Western allies to fight Israel’s war if they are counterattacked.

From ToI, “IDF expects operation against Iran to last for several days”:

The Israeli military expects its operation against Iran’s nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities to last for several days. The IDF is preparing for heavy fire from Iran in response to its airstrikes tonight. “At the end of the operation, there will be no nuclear threat” from Iran, military officials say. “We are in the window of strategic opportunities. We have reached the point of no return, and there is no choice but to act now,” IDF officials say. The IDF says it is coordinating its action with the US.

Sure enough, the Trump administration’s “diplomacy” push was nothing more than a ruse to get Iran to take its guard down.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed Israel took “unilateral action” against Iran and the US is “not involved.”

Regardless of whether that’s true or not (odds are overwhelming it’s a lie), the US is going to be dragged into this war against the will of the overwhelming majority of Americans.