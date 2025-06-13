The way Tom Cotton tweets you would think Israel has him on camera fucking little boys https://t.co/Z24WBrG1Dd
— Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) June 13, 2025
2 thoughts on “It’s safe to assume any US official that tweets in support of this insane war is a sexual degenerate being blackmailed by Israel.”
Either a sexual degenerate being blackmailed by Israel, or a “Christian” Zionist under “strong delusion, that they believe a lie” (2 Thessalonians 2), the lie being that the Rothschild-founded Zionist state of Israel is “God’s Israel.” (Satan’s Israel is more like it!). Example: Texas Gov. Abbott and Costello….
The CIA sponsors all terrorism and is a satanic organization.
They killed JFK and made trillions on child trafficking and drugs trafficking and they start all wars and control both sides. The CIA is a Jewish criminal satanic gang of the most evil entities, existing here on earth, who serve Lucifer, not this world that God created. They plan to destroy it slowly and enjoy every moment of doing so, as they torture God in this battle for human souls.
https://helenaglass.net/2024/07/23/the-jewish-mafia-murder-inc/