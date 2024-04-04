Israel Building Altar For Red Heifer Sacrifice To Fulfill Biblical End Times Prophecy

Israelis have announced plans to conduct a red heifer sacrifice this month as significant Biblical prophecies are being fulfilled in Israel before our very eyes.
A massive white altar is under construction in Jerusalem’s Old City for the upcoming blood sacrifice ritual that dates back to the time of Moses. Steeped in Biblical significance, the events are capturing worldwide attention as many people believe the red heifer sacrifice holds “the key to fulfilling ancient biblical prophecy.”
According to Yitshak Mamo who spoke to CBN, qualified rabbis have been prepared to conduct the sacrifice and the land on the Mount of Olives where the sacrifice will take place is ready. Watch: