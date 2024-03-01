Israel ‘Guns Down Starving Palestinians’ After ‘Luring’ Them With Food Aid

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israel reportedly “lured” starving Palestinians into the streets of Gaza City with the promise of food aid on Thursday and then gunned them down en masse in an incident being dubbed the “Flour Massacre.”

Reports say more than 100 Palestinians were killed and over 700 were wounded.

There are tons of graphic videos in this thread but Twitter is blocking them from being embedded.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said the IDF soldiers who gunned the starving Palestinians down were “heroic” and said the incident shows why Palestinians should be deprived of aid:

From The Washington Post:

Ibrahim al-Rifi, 28, said he and two cousins arrived around 2 a.m. at the location where the aid delivery was expected, hoping to find food for some 60 family members who he said were enduring “extreme” hunger. When the trucks arrived shortly after 4:30, a crowd of thousands thronged the vehicles, he said, “and suddenly, without any warning, the Israeli tanks started firing.” As people fled in every direction to escape the bullets, Rifi said, he stayed on the ground, only to find that he was lying on top of the dead. “I crawled until I found an abandoned house and hid in it,” he said. The Washington Post could not independently confirm his account. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of the Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza, said the facility had received 12 bodies, including that of a 15-year-old child, and 175 wounded. “All the cases that reached us, without exception, were injured by explosive gunshot wounds, and most of them were injured by multiple bullet wounds,” he said.

Israeli civilians have recently been holding parties in the streets to block food aid from entering Gaza for starving Palestinians.

As I reported earlier today, Israel is lobbying the UN and governments throughout the world to make it a crime for people to criticize their ethnic cleansing campaign.