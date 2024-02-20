Israel Is currently attacking Lebanon 🇱🇧
Apparently, they are running out of women and children to kill in Gaza
Their god Molch has a large appetite and demands more dead women and children pic.twitter.com/2XiqfJYhB1
— Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) February 19, 2024
It’s MOLOCH, not Molch…. but anyway, it is the false god of Talmudic Jewry, who won’t be satisfied until all believers on Christ (the One they hate) are either Noahided or enslaved.