British Gov’t Begins Confiscating Homes of Elderly Citizens To House Illegals

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

The British government has begun confiscating the homes of elderly citizens in order to house illegal immigrants flooding the country.

An elderly English couple was distressed to receive a letter from their county’s council ordering them to sell their home to house asylum seekers.

Infowars.com reports: The North Northamptonshire Council sent a strongly-worded letter to Jose and Ted Saunders in January claiming their £200,000 home could be subject to compulsory purchase from the government to be used to house young migrant men.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said retired carer Jose, 76. “We moved to Rushden to help provide childcare for my grand-daughter and found this nice little place to live.”

“What on earth is the council doing forcing people to sell their houses – and even an empty house is owned by someone – so that asylum seekers can live in them?” she asked.

“The answer to this is to stop them coming in the first place, not to force people out of their homes.”

“The idea of forcing us to sell it to make room for refugees and asylum seekers seems totally wrong,” she added.

From the Daily Mail:

The letter, headed ‘Empty Properties and sites initiative’ had their exact address in bold and stated: ‘We are writing as we have reason to believe that the above-named premises… is empty or unused. ‘The Government has identified empty privately-owned properties as a potential cause o blight within communities, and as a wasted resource at time of high housing need.’ The letter continued that the council was seeing a ‘considerable increase’ in positive immigration decisions being made in favour of asylum seekers, mainly single men, and the authority was ‘struggling’ to source suitable accommodation for them. It added: ‘The ideal long-term solution would be to provide accommodation by using empty properties which would benefit owners and the project.’ It said the council could make a compulsory purchase order on the property.

Following backlash, the council soon apologized for the “error” but blamed pressure to find accommodation for migrants on Home Office speeding up asylum claims.

“North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) is working with owners of long-term empty properties to bring their property back into use. Compulsory Purchase Orders (CPO) are not utilised to ‘oust’ current owners from their properties, they are a tool used as a very last resort to bring empty properties, which are a valuable and much need housing resource, back into use,” Jason Smithers, Leader of North Northamptonshire Council, told the Daily Mail.

“The ’empty property initiative letters’ were sent out in a bid to assist empty property owners to bring their property back into use, and on the whole, the support from NNC was gratefully received. Since NNC formed in 2021, no properties have been purchased by CPO. This is a mechanism of last resort to bring problematic, long term empty properties back into use.”

“Unfortunately, in this case, records held by NNC were outdated, and the letter was incorrectly sent to a property which was occupied. For this I am very sorry for causing any undue distress and worry,” he added.

Meanwhile, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman claimed in October that BILLIONS of migrants flooding into the country was a “realistic” possibility.

“The wind of change that carried my own parents across the globe in the 20th Century was a mere gust compared to the hurricane that is coming,” she said.

“Because today the option of moving from a poorer country to a richer one is not just a dream for billions of people, it is an entirely realistic prospect.”

In America, virtue-signaling liberals are already beginning to voluntarily take in migrants at the request of state officials amid the unprecedented illegal invasion of the southern border.