Israel is wiping out border village after border village in South Lebanon. Centuries-old villages. When ISIS did this in Syria and Iraq, the whole world went crazy. But when Israel systematically does the exact same thing in Palestine and Lebanon, nobody bats an eyelash.

2 thoughts on "Israel is wiping out border village after border village in South Lebanon. Centuries-old villages. When ISIS did this in Syria and Iraq, the whole world went crazy. But when Israel systematically does the exact same thing in Palestine and Lebanon, nobody bats an eyelash.

