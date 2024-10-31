Israel is wiping out border village after border village in South Lebanon.
Centuries-old villages.
When ISIS did this in Syria and Iraq, the whole world went crazy.
But when Israel systematically does the exact same thing in Palestine and Lebanon, nobody bats an eyelash. pic.twitter.com/wz2HYqsPLl
— sarah (@sahouraxo) October 29, 2024
2 thoughts on “Israel is wiping out border village after border village in South Lebanon. Centuries-old villages. When ISIS did this in Syria and Iraq, the whole world went crazy. But when Israel systematically does the exact same thing in Palestine and Lebanon, nobody bats an eyelash.”
I’m sure God is batting an eyelash…. And I mean God, not the Talmud’s god, Satan….
Hey DL, title for your next book: “God Is Batting An Eyelash.”
🙂
.